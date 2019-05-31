AFCON 2019: There Is No Pressure Ahead Of Tourney – John Boye

Experienced Black Stars defender, John Boye has shared that after representing Ghana at different tournaments in the past, there is no pressure on him ahead of the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations set to be hosted in Egypt in June.

The Metz defender is one of the senior players called for camping by head coach James Kwesi Appiah as they look forward to making another attempt at winning the prestigious AFCON title.

This is a title that has eluded the West African side for the past 37 years. They are hopeful the narrative will be different on Egyptian soil when they join 23 other countries to compete in the expanded tournament next month.

Speaking to Class FM on the sidelines of a meeting with President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, John Boye explained that he does not believe there is any pressure on the players, especially himself.

According to him he has been to many of such tournament and is only looking forward to doing his job at yet another competition.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think there is pressure on anyone. We the players I don’t know. For me, I don’t have any pressure because I have been playing it not now. So I don’t think I have pressure on me. I just do my job”, the player noted.

John Boye and 28 other players will head for pre-tournament training camp in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, June 1, 2019, where they are expected to engage South Africa and Namibia in friendly matches.