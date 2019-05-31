Dede Ayew Assures Akufo-Addo Black Stars' Readiness For 2019 AFCON

Newly named captain for the Black Stars of Ghana, Andre Dede Ayew has assured the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the entire citizenry that the team is ready for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament even though they are away which it is not going to be easy.

Ghana is going into this year’s continental showpiece in hopes of breaking a 37-year-old jinx that has denied them the opportunity of lifting the coveted trophy. After sailing through the controversy surrounding a recent captaincy brouhaha, the team met with President Nana Addo in a pre-departure meeting at the Jubilee on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Speaking at the gathering, Dede Ayew appreciated his Excellency for always ensuring that their needs are catered for. He insists the Stars are aware triumph is what makes Ghanaians happy and they are going to do everything possible to win the trophy for the country.

“We had a lot of discussions as to what is needed, what we wanted and his Excellency, they did everything for us and most importantly we want to thank you for all the support you have shown to us.

“We know it is going to be a difficult task ahead of us. It is a huge tournament but we are ready. We know what is ahead of us, we are going to Dubai to prepare, to prepare very hard and we know that only victory makes our people smile so we are going to make sure that we bring victory to our country”, the formal u-20 world cup winner said.

The team will fly to Abu Dhabi tomorrow where they are expected to hold a pre-tournament training camp. A total of 29 players will make the trip but the squad will be later pruned down to 23 for the AFCON which will be hosted by Egypt from June 21 to July 19.