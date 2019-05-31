Akufo-Addo Charges Black Stars To Work For Each Other At The 2019 AFCON

President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars player to ensure they work for each other when they finally move to Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to the first gentleman of the West African Country, their wait for a 5th AFCON title can only be achieved if they make teamwork a priority when they go for the continental showpiece.

The President disclosed this at a pre-departure meeting at the Jubilee on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The farewell meeting falls in line with President Nana Addo’s deep conviction that the 37-year trophy drought can be broken with the right approach.

Speaking with the provisional 29-man squad, His Excellency stressed that the key to success in any endeavor is hardwork and has hence urged them to work for each other as they work on all other things to adequately prepare them for the 2019 AFCON.

“It is the heart of success in football as it is and virtually every enterprise. Without it you can’t succeed. Even a President cannot succeed without teamwork. You award the authority but if the people working with you are not willing to back you up with the effort and energy you will not be able to succeed. So teamwork is absolutely critical”, President Nana Addo said.

He continued, “And what does it mean? It means that all of you have to work for each other. That’s the meaning of teamwork. Sports especially you have to work for each other. Ethnic, religious and other divisions do not help teamwork in the same way they don’t advance the progress of a nation. Helping each other to win the trophy, that’s the teamwork that we are looking at. You are the Black Stars of Ghana”.

The Black Stars are expected to fly out to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, June 1, 2019, for their training camp in earnest to the tournament which is set to commence on June 21.

Ghana has been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea Bissau.