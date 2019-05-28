CK Akonnor Hoping Felix Anan And Fatawu Safiu Makes Final Black Stars Squad

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has shared that he is hoping Felix Annan and Abdul Fatawu Safiu makes the final 23-man squad that will be representing the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The two Kotoko players have been invited for camping amongst 29 players ahead of this year’s AFCON set to be hosted in Egypt next month. Annan and Safiu will join the side expected to move for a pre-tournament training tour in Dubai next month before the tournament starts.

Speaking to the media following Kotoko’s 1-0 win over Asec Mimosas over the weekend, CK Akonnor indicated that he is proud his players have received call-ups into the national team and will love to see them getting into the final 23-man squad.

“Am proud. It tells us that yes something positive is going on well with us. The players also did well in the Confederations Cup. It’s an international competition and so once you are able to excel in that sense you get the chance of calls ups”

“Also locally I think it’s a motivation to all the local teams and the players. Once you are doing well, the coach is somebody who goes around to watch teams and so it is a challenge to all of them and I hope those who are going will not come back. They will succeed and even though it will affect us I wish them well and hope they make it into the first 23”, the former Black Stars captain said.

The Black Stars will move to Dubai on June 1, 2019, before heading to Egypt later for the tournament. Ghana is in Group F alongside defending Champions Cameroon, as well as Benin and Guinea Bissau.