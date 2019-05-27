Modern Ghana logo

27.05.2019 Football News

CK Akunnor Reveals Why He Is Struggling At Kotoko

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor revealed that the absence of Maxwell Baako and Richard Senanu have been a major problem for his side.

Despite their impressive performance in the CAF Confederations Cup, the Porcupine Warriors have been criticised in recent weeks due to how they struggle to win games in the ongoing Normalization Committee Special competition.

However, coach C.K Akonnor has explained that his philosophy has been built on some players, and their absence has affected the teams play.

Akonnor disclosed the absence of Richard Senanu and Maxwell Baako has affected his team negatively.

"I wouldn't want to kill some of my players but the players around whom I designed "Agroball" like Senanu and Maxwell Baako are injured," C.K. Ackonnor told Sikka Sports.

Kotoko finished second in Zone A of the competition and will play Hearts of Oak in the semifinals.

The Reds also won the MTN Otumfuor Cup match on Sunday after beating Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa.

