AFCON 2019: Ghana Land Technical Support From Man City And Arsenal

Ghana have recruited two technical experts – Jermaine Lopia and Simon Copley from Manchester City and Arsenal respectively – on short term basis for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The two come as additional staff to head coach Kwasi Appiah’s backroom as he prepares to lead the Black Stars’ charge to secure a first continental trophy in 37 years.

Jermaine Lopia, who has been working at Manchester City since 2014 as Performance Analyst and now with their U-18s, joins the Ghana technical team as Video and Match Analyst.

On the other hand, Simon Copley, a UEFA A License holder works at the Arsenal academy since 2015 as their current U-14 Head Coach. The former West Ham and Chelsea staff has however taken up the role of Physical Trainer for the Black Stars before and during the Afcon.

Meanwhile, three top Ghanaian coaches – Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, Sellas Tetteh and David Duncan – have also accepted to play scouting roles for the team.

Patrick Ofori returns as the Black Stars Psychologist while Samuel Kwame Ankomah joins as Masseur.

The Black Stars will jet out of the country to begin their pre-tournament preparations in Dubai from June 1.

As earlier revealed by Footy-Ghana.com, the team will play two test games against Namibia and South Africa before coach Appiah picks his final squad.

Ghana are in Group F of the 2019 Afcon with Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau. The tournament kicks off June 21.