W.O Tandoh Jabs Normalization Committee; Says Its Full Of Concert And Jokes

Head Coach for Aduana Stars, W.O Tandoh has hit hard at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC), insisting that it is full of concerts and jokes.

The gaffer’s comments come on the back of the Normalization Committee’s decision to use military men as security officers when Aduana Stars play their match week 14 fixture against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Special Competition today.

Aduana’s home venue, Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium has successfully served the ban imposed on it by the disciplinary committee of the football association following the act of violence that happened when the team played Medeama some weeks ago.

The Dormaa based side will now have the chance to play in front of their fans on the final day of the group phase of the special competition but will be supervised by military officers who will be on duty to ensure no act of hooliganism occurs.

Speaking to the issue in an interview with Sikka FM, Coach W.O Tandoh has vowed to deny any military officer entry into the stadium today. According to him, the two clubs are not going to war and there is no need for the military officers.

“The NC is full of concert and jokes. What is the need for the military at our matches? Are we going for war in Rwanda? If they insist on bringing the military. I'll be at the gates to deny them entry” he noted.

The Fire boys and the Porcupine Warriors will lock horns later this afternoon at 15:00GMT. Whiles Medeama has no chance of advancing to the semi-finals of the competition, Kotoko needs the win to cement their qualification.