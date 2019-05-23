AFCON 2019: Kim Grant Hails Mohammed Alhassan On His Debut Black Stars Call-Up

Kim Grant has hailed defender Mohammed Alhassan for earning a place in Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The enterprising centre-back was named in Black Stars 29-man provisional squad announced by coach Kwasi Appiah.

Alhassan who joined Hearts of Oak from WAFA has been one of the standout defenders in the ongoing NC Special Competition where he has featured in all matches for his Club, making him one of the three home-based players to have been named in the 29-man list for their pre-tournament camping in Dubai on June 1.

And Grant who triggered the player’s move the former Caf Champions League winners have congratulated him for his maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2019 AFCON.

”Congratulations to my central defender Mohammed Alhassan for his first call up to the provisional Ghana national team squad of 29, to participate in the upcoming African cup of nations 2019. ” the former Ghana international posted on Facebook.

"Well Done Keep it up, it’s just the beginning. Phoooobia!!!! .”

Check out the full squad below:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders:

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England, Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders:

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers:

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside Guinea-Bissau, Benin and defending champions Cameroon.