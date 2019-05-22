OFFICIAL: Asamoah Gyan Returns To Black Stars

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan has officially announced that he will make himself available for selection ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be hosted in Egypt.

The player on Monday, May 20, 2019, shocked the whole country with news of his retirement from the national team with just a month to the start of the 2019 AFCON.

After having a conversation with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo however, Gyan has rescinded his decision has indicated that he will make himself available for selection by Coach James Kwesi Appiah for the upcoming continental competition.

A statement from Gyan on Wednesday morning read, “I have had the opportunity with the father of the nation, the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, though respecting my wishes as spelt in my letter of 20th May 2019, has asked me to rescind my decision to retire permanently from the Black Stars”.

“I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith, and will make myself available for selection by Coach Kwesi Appiah”.

Coach James Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his 30-man squad by close of today before the team moves to Abu Dhabi for their training camp ahead of the AFCON.