JUST IN: Akufo-Addo 'Begs' Gyan To Rescind Retirement Decision d5

President of the Republic of Ghana, his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Captain for the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan to rescind his decision to retire from the national team in order to be included in the team that will be representing the country at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Kayserispor attacker shockingly announced his retirement from International football on Monday, May 20, 2019, whiles indicating that he will like to be excused from playing at this year’s AFCON.

Per the press release from the player, his decision is based on head coach James Kwesi Appiah’s move to name a substantive captain for the stars even when he is fit and around to lead the team at this year’s continental showdown.

In a Facebook post, however, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin has confirmed that President Akufo-Addo has called the player and ask him to make himself available for selection into the national team in the interest of the country.

The post read, “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this afternoon, held a meeting with the Minister for Youth and Sports, the President of the GFA Normalization Committee, and the Chair of the Management Committee of the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars”.

“The meeting, a continuation of the regular meetings the President holds with them, discussed, amongst others, the preparations being made towards AFCON 2019, and how to end Ghana’s AFCON trophy drought”.

He continued, “President Akufo-Addo, subsequently, also spoke on the telephone with Asamoah Gyan, and informed him of the considerable national disquiet over his decision to retire from the Black Stars. The President urged him, in the national interest, to rescind his decision to retire from the Black Stars, and make himself available for selection by Coach Kwasi Appiah”.

Meanwhile, Gyan is expected back into the country in the next 24 hours and is expected to meet up with the President for further discussions.