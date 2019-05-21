'Asamoah Gyan Is An Ungrateful Player' - Nhyira FM's Owusu Bempah Ayala

Experienced Sports Analyst, Owusu Bempah Ayala of Kumasi based Nhyira FM has descended heavily on the Asamoah Gyan describing him as an ingrate for deciding to quit the Black Stars.

The 33-year old announced his retirement on Monday, May 20 due to national team captaincy.

Gyan, in a press release, said he retired after being betrayed by the coach who handed the team armband to Andre Ayew and also told Gyan he would play a bit part role in Egypt.

"If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team for the tournament, I wish to rescue myself from the tournament,” Gyan said partly in a statement.

”I would continue to serve the country Ghana in other endeavours as a businessman through various investments.”

But Owusu Bempah Ayala beleives the Kayserispor forward has disappointed the country and has proven to be an ungrateful player.

"We have over-respected and pampered Asamoah Gyan which it shouldn't be," he said.

"No serious country will allow Asamoah Gyan who has engulfed himself in scandals to lead them as their national team captain.

"We have seen players being strip off their captaincy and they didn't react but we have a person who thinks he is untouchable and so there he has to retire from the national team.

"I want to Asamoah Gyan that was he playing for the country because he was made the skipper for the Black Stars?

"This is a clear indication that he [Asamoah Gyan] is unpatriotic. We have seen players who have done better things in the world and won laurels and they have been in the situation of Asamoah Gyan and they didn't complain," he added.

Gyan retires with 51 international goals and has represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

He has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.