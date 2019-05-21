Ataa Eddie Pappoe Advices Dogboe Not To Give Up

Veteran boxing ring official, Ataa Eddie Pappoe has adviced Isaac Dogboe, the former WBO world super bantamweight champion not to lose hope after facing his second defeat in the hands of Mexican Emanuel Navarrete in the USA.

The president of Africa WBC ring officials told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that Isaac Dogboe is very young and can come back to reign again.

He said many things happen in sports and boxing, so his two loses should not make him feel he has lost the world.

Ataa Eddie Pappoe who has inspired many boxers and officials in Ghana said boxing a sport, and one can win, lose or draw and losing must rather motivate ‘The Royal Storm’ to train better and harder to get back to the top.

According to him, many great boxers like Mohammed Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazer, Prof. Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey and other have lost before, but they went on to fight and redeemed their image.

He cautioned Team Dogboe to weigh some bouts before accepting the challenge as there are many tricks and tricksters in the game, and also they must improve their technical department with the inclusion of experienced boxing coaches.

He said there are other sanctioning bodies like the IBF, WBC, WBA and even WBU as well as IBO so he can choose to fight for any of the titles.

He hinted that the Mexican, Navarrete in too strong for Dogboe as he is taller with longer reach and more motivated.

He said Isaac Dogboe can take a rest for a while and come back better and stronger.

“If he wants to go to school to continue his education, that is fine, but he is a good boxer who must be helped to take back another title before retiring” he expressed.

Ataa Eddie Pappoe also urged the media to monitor his exploits very well as he has officiated in many big fights over the past three years, but the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has ignored him.

“I am still in sports and still doing what love to do best as a boxing referee/ judge. The SWAG awards inspire both officials and athletes, so they must consider me next time round. I think boxing is doing well for Ghana Sports, and we deserve more” he stressed.