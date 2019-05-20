Too Good, Too Bad: The Best And Worst Of Ghanaian Players Abroad

Too Good: Nana Ampomah - The 23-year-old was on the score sheet as Waasland-Beveren registered a 4-2 win over Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian Uefa Europa League qualification playoffs on Friday. The winger joined the game in the 62nd minute and scored in stoppage time.

Too Good: Mubarak Wakaso - The midfielder netted his first goal for Deportivo Alaves as they beat Girona 2-1 on the final weekend of the 2018-19 Spanish LaLiga season on Saturday. He made 29 appearances, starting 18 games.

Too Good: Asamoah Gyan - It was three goals in two matches for the Ghana captain as his injury-time strike earned Kayserispor a 2-2 draw at Akhisarspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. Gyan was substituted into the game at the start of the second half. Last week, he registered a double against Kasimpasa.

Too Good: Elvis Manu - Before Gyan scored, Akhisarspor's 2-1 lead was courtesy of a goal from Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Manu who was also a substitute on the day. He was introduced in the 72nd minute and found the back of the net eight minutes later.

Too Good and Bad: Afriyie Acquah - On his return to Empoli's starting lineup in two months, the midfielder scored the opening goal as they beat former club Torino 4-1 in the Italian Serie A on Sunday. He was replaced in the 64th minute after a suspected injury.

Too Good: Bernard Tekpetey - The former Schalke 04 attacker was a second-half substitute as Paderborn secured promotion to the German Bundesliga on Sunday. On the day, his side lost 3-1 at Dynamo Dresden but a favourable result elsewhere handed promotion to Steffen Baumgart's outfit. The German winger of Ghanaian descent Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted for the entire duration of the game for Paderborn.

Too Good: Joseph Aidoo - The centre-back lasted the full game as Genk played out a 0-0 draw with Standard Liege to win the Belgian topflight on Sunday. He has made 33 league appearances and started 31 games this season.

Too Good: Joseph Paintsil - Aidoo was not the only Ghanaian celebrating with Genk on Sunday. Paintsil made his 25th league appearance of the campaign. He started 10 games including Sunday's stalemate.