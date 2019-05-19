2019 GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human To Hit Cape Coast On May 25

It is the turn of Central and Western regions, and this time around the organisers are adding more open events aside from the 100 meters dash at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, May 25, 2018.

“This way, more local athletes can try out and get legal times as we will have Ghana Athletics Association (GAA)’s an electronic timer. See you on Saturday at Cape Coast stadium” said Reks Brobbey, organizer of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human which is aimed at finding sprint champions to grab a medal in the 100m at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The northern open came off at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Stadium on April 27, a couple of weeks ago and it produced winners who have eyes on the Olympic Games.

This year’s edition was launched by the Vice President of Ghana, HE Bawumia who advised the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and GAA to select top quality medal hopes to the next Olympic Games. He commended Rex Brobbey for his vision.

Other side attractions at Cape Coast will be 400 meters, 800 meters, 1,500 meters, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Putt and Pole Vault competitions.

The athletics event is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Global Media Alliance, Kriate Lynx, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Indomie and Wrenco Printing Press.