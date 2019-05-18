2019 Women's WAFU: Black Queens Beat Mali On Penalties To Win Bronze

The Black Queens of Ghana have beaten Mali on penalties in the 2019 WAFU Women's Cup to win a bronze medal.

Ghana whipped the Malians 8-7 on penalties.

The Black Queens were held by the Malians to a goalless in regulation time but managed to beat them on penalty shoot outs.

Coach Mercy Tagoe charges could have at least scored before the final whistle but they were denied by goalkeeper Aboudou Konate.

Duo Mukarama Abdulai and Alice Kusi tormented the defense of the Malians but most of their strikes went wide whiles others were fisted out by the goalkeeper.

The final match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria will be played this evening.