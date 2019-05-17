Ghana Duo Joseph Paintsil & Joseph Aidoo Win Belgian League With Genk

Ghanaian duo Joseph Painstil and Joseph Aiddo have won their first Belgian Pro League title with Racing Genk with 51 points.

Racing Genk were crowned champions on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at Anderlecht, giving them an unassailable four-point lead over Club Bruges, who lost 2-0 at Standard Liege.

Black Meteor forward Joseph Painstil who has been rumoured to be part of Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah’s Cup of Nations provisional squad was introduced into the game on the 58th minute to replace Japanese international Junya Ito as they picked a point against Anderlecht.

Defender Joseph Aido however, was an unused substitute in the game.

Meanwhile, Belgium- born Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu lasted the last 15th minutes of the game after coming on to replace Yannick Bolasie on the 75th minute while Dennis Appiah lasted the entire duration of the game for hosts Anderlecht.

Genk’s fourth title — and first since 2011 — came with the last round of the season to be completed on Sunday.

Genk were ahead at Anderlecht after 11 minutes through Bryan Heynen but Anderlecht’s Yannick Bolasie, on loan from Everton, headed home at the far post to equalise in the 65th minute.

A nervy Genk, coached by Philippe Clement, held out for the last 25 minutes to secure the crucial point which proved enough as defending champions Club Bruges went down at Standard.

Romanian international Razvan Marin, who is joining Ajax Amsterdam next season, converted a second-half penalty and added a spectacular second in his last home game.