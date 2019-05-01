McDan ITF World Tour: Bagerbaseh Advances To The 2nd Round

Ghana's Japheth Bagerbaseh on Tuesday caused a major upset in the Mcdan ITF World Tour when he shocked Nigerian Christian Paul in the first round match played at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Courts.

Japheth, proved too much for Christian, ranked 1534. With cheers from fans at the venue, Japheth defeated his opponent in a game that ended 6-1,6-3. Japheth will now play tournament number 6 seed, William Bushamuka from USA in the second round on Thursday.

In other singles games, Zimbabwe's Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda seeded No.4 defeated Japan's Kent Tagashira 6-2,6-1. Andre Gaspar Murta from Portugal also booked his ticket to the second round after overcoming Italian Francesco Bessire 6-4,6-3.

In the doubles event, Japheth Bagerbaseh paired with Daniel Quartey and ousted Nigerian duo Christian Paul and Joseph Imeh Uboh 6-2,3-6,10-6. Bagerbaseh and Quartey will battle it out against Portugal's Andre Gaspar Murta and Ukraine's Oleg Knotkov in the quarter finals.

Ghanaians Johnson Acquah and Bernard Ashitey Armaah proved their superiority over Jurence Zosimo Mendoza from the Philippines and Kevin Zannou from Benin. Winning 6-4,6-4. Acquah and Ashitey will now face Tournament doubles No.1 seed Zimbabwe's Benjamin Lock and his brother Courtney John Lock in the next round.

In other doubles news, Benjamin Palm and Benjamin Fumi made themselves proud, after overcoming U.S duo William Bushamuka Bajwa and Luke Jacob Gamble 7-6(7),3-6,11-9. Darryl Hale from Great Britain and Sweden's Niklas Johansson beat Great Britains duo Cheraag Bajwa and Nichols Nugent 6-7(6),6-2,10-5