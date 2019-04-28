NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Karela United Fight Back To Draw 3-3 With Liberty At Dansoman

Liberty Professionals blew away a 3 goal advantage as prolific striker Diawise Taylor shouldered Karela United to fight back and draw 3-3 with the Dansoman based side.

An exciting match up at the Carl Reindorf Park produced six goals on Match Day 8 of the ongoing Normalization Committee Special Competition as Liberty and Karela United resorted to sharing the spoils at the end of the 90 minutes.

Two first-half goals from Benjamin Eshun and in-form Simon Zibo sent the victors into the break in a comfortable lead over their guest after exhibiting a well-deserved performance.

The Anyinase based side’s efforts to get back into the match after the break proved futile as Liberty continued to dominate the match. Exciting Benjamin Eshun scored his second on the day on the 49th minute to take the match beyond the reach of Karela United.

Danger man Solomon Sarfo Taylor pulled one back for the away side shortly after to give the traveling supporters something to smile about. The determined away side now at the front foot, scored two additional goals through Diawise Taylor to complete a shocking comeback.

Whiles Liberty will be disappointed with results, Karela surely will be happy with the display of the scoreboard at the end of the match. Karela has now been disposed from the top spot by Accra Hearts of Oak with Liberty going down into 5th on the log.