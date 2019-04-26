NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Karela United Hoping For Improved Officiating In Second Round

Impressive Ghana Premier League side, Karela United is expecting an improvement in officiating in the second round of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, Communications Director for the club, Eric Alagidede has disclosed.

The Anyinase based side which was the bogey side for the two biggest clubs in the country during the truncated league campaign has been impressive once again since the start of the novelty competition.

They currently sit top of the Premier B table after concluding their first round of matches with a 1-0 win over Liberty Professionals on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the CAM Park.

In an interview with Class FM, Eric Alagidede has explained that even though the competition has been good so far, there have been some issues concerning refereeing and they hope to see an improvement when the second round starts.

“That notwithstanding it’s been good so far in the first round. I think we had some slight issue with officiating. We hope it gets better in the second round and I think that so far it’s been good”, Eric Alagidede said.

He further bemoaned the fact that players have to play 2 matches in a week as he highlights that it is starting to have a toll on all the players of the various participating clubs.

“It’s been great so far. Just the fact that the boys are tired. They keep playing Wednesdays and Sunday, Wednesdays and Sundays and that has really put a lot of pressure on the players. Not just players of Karela United but I think all the other clubs are really feeling the heat”, he added.

The second round of the Special Competition begins this weekend with Karela United visiting Liberty Professionals at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday, April 28, 2019.