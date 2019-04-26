Powerlifting Competition To Hit Manste Agbonaa, James Town On Saturday

Strong men and women will show off their strength, wisdom and creativity on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Manste Agbonaa, James Town for the maiden contest to come off in that area.

After a successful launch of the Blue Giant Energy Drink Competition, the date has drawn for the big event for the big men.

According to the organisers, there would be a seminar for coaches and officials on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium, then the contestants weigh in on Friday morning at 10am to 12.30pm.

There would be a workshop for the athletes at the Bukom Boxing Arena from 3pm to 5pm where they would be showcased to the media and sponsors from 6pm to 10pm.

On Saturday, the main event starts at 3pm with on opening ceremony to be graced by the Mayor of Accra and officials of the National Sports Authority and the GOC.

Special, amazing and fantastic prizes are at stake for winners and those who perform outstandingly.

The GHANA POWERLIFTING FEDERATION hereinafter called “GPF” is an organization founded in 2013. The Federation is composed of the affiliated Gym Group and Constituencies governing the sport of powerlifting on the basis of one constituency per gym group or constituency

To develop standardized competitive rules according to the IPF rules. Maintain a system for recognizing and approving records. Promote, support and encourage drugs free powerlifting.

The Powerlifting game improves the health condition of our members and everyone who seeks to join us as well.

Goodwill Agyeman, President of the GPF says “I’m honoured to confidently profess that the Ghana Powerlifting federation continues to increase from strength to strength as an acclaimed national and international sporting federation. In all areas of our endeavour; anti-doping, ethics, equality and access for all, coaching, rules and standards, media coverage, event management- we have advanced forward for the betterment of our athletes, the progress of our sport and the achievement of our goals.

He said competitive powerlifting is the sport of strength. Powerlifting, which comprises the Squat, Bench press, and Deadlift are increasingly being recognized as the principle exercises in the development of an individual’s true strength and contribute greatly to bodily health and general well-being.

These lifts are popular training activities exercised in gymnasiums throughout the world, with men and women of all ages being able to relate to and enjoy them.

Furthermore, the powerlifts has been shown to be beneficial in general health and fitness programs as well as improving an individual’s performance in other sports and the activities we enjoy in life.

The GPF has taken its role as the premier global powerlifting federation very seriously and we have worked diligently with our sporting partners and associates to become a responsible, high-quality organization for athletes’ committed to drug-free, high-standard competition.

The GPF is a member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority (NSA)