Manchester Derby: It Is Not Scary To Play At Old Trafford – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United’s home ground, Old Trafford is no more a scary place as it used to be in the past.

Guardiola made the assertion when quizzed about his side’s crucial English Premier League game away to Manchester United on Wednesday.

“I don’t make theories about what happened in the past for what is going to happen in the future. Every game is completely different,” he said.

“The reason why is the fact this club in the last decade grew a lot and it’s not scary to go there. Before it was maybe more difficult.

“But the players Manchester City have had in the last decade have made this game a little bit more equal.”

Pep Guardiola also insisted his aim is to win the league title and not beating Manchester United.

“The only question is the Premier League, winning the title. In the three seasons since I’m here, we did better than them, but here it’s about winning the title, not beating United,” he indicated.

Manchester City have won five out of the last seven Premier League games they have played at the Old Trafford.

Guardiola’s men need to bag in all three points to be able to leapfrog title rivals Liverpool and move to the top of the table.

United will be seeking to return to winning ways and secure a Champions League qualification after they endured a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Everton.