NC CUP: Bechem United And Aduana Stars Play Out 1-1 Draw In Regional Derby

Bechem United And Aduana Stars Shared the spoils in the Brong Ahafo Regional derby as the two played out a 1-1 draw in match week 6 of the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The two teams played out 90 minutes of high tempo football to cancel each other’s tactics in a game which to some extent lived up the derby status around it. Fans were in most parts of the game left on their feet at the Nana Gyeabour Park as the two sides pushed the other in search of an equalizer to clinch onto all three points.

However, none of the teams reigned supreme over the other as they picked a point each at the end of proceedings. Emmanuel Owusu Boakye converted a penalty in the first half for Bechem United before Sam Adams also stepped up to score the 55th penalty for Aduana Stars to restore parity.

The results mean Zone A of the Special Competition still remains competitive with another shakeup on the table expected to happen at the end of the match day.

Things are not looking good for Bechem United but having escaped a loss at their own backyard, they can build on the performance going into their subsequent matches. For Aduana, having picked up 4 points from their last two away games gives them confidence as they are tipped to make it the next stage of the competition if they continue to build on their fine form.