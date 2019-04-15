15.04.2019 Football News Special Competition: Felix Annan Delighted With Draw Against Bechem United Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports APR 15, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has reiterated that he is pleased with his side's 1-1 draw at Bechem United on Match Day 5 of the GFA Special Competition.The Porcupine Warriors had to come from a goal down to salvage a point against the stubborn Hunters at the Nana Gyeabour Park.Despite the stalemate, the Reds to the table in Zone A with the impressive shot-stopper delight by his side's performance.Fatawu Safiu netted from the penalty spot as the Porcupine Warriors avoided a shock defeat.Kojo Owusu Achaw opened the scoring with a header from a corner to gift Bechem the lead.But Safiu stepped up onto the plate once again. The striker won a penalty and converted with aplomb to restore parity.With today's goal, Fatawu has now scored five goals and sits comfortably at the top of the goalscorers chart after five games. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
