Boakye-Yiadom Scores Brace In Red Star Belgrade Win Over Radnicki Nis

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored twice for Red Star Belgrade in a 3-0 home victory over Radnicki Nis at the Estadio Rajko Mitic in the Serbian Super Lig on Saturday evening.

The former Juventus ace broke the deadlock from the spot on the 23rd minute before his teammate El Fardou Ben doubled the score on the stroke of halftime after converting a penalty kick.

The 26-year-old sealed their home victory with a superb strike on the 48th minute of the game.

He was replaced by Milan Pavkov after 74 minutes.

Boakye-Yiadom has bagged thirteen (13) goals in his 14 league appearances for Red Star Belgrade so far this season.