11.04.2019 Football News

Revealed: Premier League Clubs Most Valuable Players

DAILY MAIL
CIES Football Observatory have revealed in a latest study just how much every Premier League club's star players are worth.

According to CIES, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is the most valuable player in the league, worth an eye-watering £171million.

Second in the list is Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at £161m with Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ranked third at £160m.

Surprisingly Romelu Lukaku is considered the most expensive player to buy from Manchester United, worth more than David De Gea and Paul Pogba.

Meanwhile, coveted forward Eden Hazard is regarded as Chelsea's most prized possession at £105m.

Below is the comprehensive list of each Premier League club's most valuable player.

Rank - Player/Club - Value
1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - £171 million
2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £161 million

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £160 million
4. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £137 million

5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - £105 million
6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - £72 million

7. Richarlison (Everton) - £71 million
8. Declan Rice (West Ham United) - £60 million

9. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City - on loan from Monaco) - £52 million

10. Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) - £43 million

11. Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - £40 million

12. Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) - £35 million
13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - £33 million

14. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) - £32 million

15. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) - £32 million
16. James Tarkowski (Burnley) - £21 million
17. Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £18 million

18. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) - £16 million

19. Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) - £15 million

20. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) - £12 million

