11.04.2019 Football News Revealed: Premier League Clubs Most Valuable Players DAILY MAIL CIES Football Observatory have revealed in a latest study just how much every Premier League club's star players are worth.According to CIES, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is the most valuable player in the league, worth an eye-watering £171million.Second in the list is Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at £161m with Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ranked third at £160m.Surprisingly Romelu Lukaku is considered the most expensive player to buy from Manchester United, worth more than David De Gea and Paul Pogba.Meanwhile, coveted forward Eden Hazard is regarded as Chelsea's most prized possession at £105m.Below is the comprehensive list of each Premier League club's most valuable player.Rank - Player/Club - Value1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - £171 million2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £161 million3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £160 million4. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £137 million5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - £105 million6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - £72 million7. Richarlison (Everton) - £71 million8. Declan Rice (West Ham United) - £60 million9. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City - on loan from Monaco) - £52 million10. Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) - £43 million11. Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - £40 million12. Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) - £35 million13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - £33 million14. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) - £32 million15. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) - £32 million16. James Tarkowski (Burnley) - £21 million17. Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £18 million18. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) - £16 million19. Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) - £15 million20. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) - £12 million
Revealed: Premier League Clubs Most Valuable Players
CIES Football Observatory have revealed in a latest study just how much every Premier League club's star players are worth.
According to CIES, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is the most valuable player in the league, worth an eye-watering £171million.
Second in the list is Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at £161m with Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ranked third at £160m.
Surprisingly Romelu Lukaku is considered the most expensive player to buy from Manchester United, worth more than David De Gea and Paul Pogba.
Meanwhile, coveted forward Eden Hazard is regarded as Chelsea's most prized possession at £105m.
Below is the comprehensive list of each Premier League club's most valuable player.
Rank - Player/Club - Value
1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - £171 million
2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £161 million
3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £160 million
4. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £137 million
5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - £105 million
6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - £72 million
7. Richarlison (Everton) - £71 million
8. Declan Rice (West Ham United) - £60 million
9. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City - on loan from Monaco) - £52 million
10. Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) - £43 million
11. Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - £40 million
12. Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) - £35 million
13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - £33 million
14. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) - £32 million
15. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) - £32 million
16. James Tarkowski (Burnley) - £21 million
17. Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £18 million
18. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) - £16 million
19. Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) - £15 million
20. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) - £12 million