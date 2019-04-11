GFA SC: Joseph Esso Delighted With Brace Against Dwarfs

Accra Hearts of Oak deadly attacker, Joseph Esso has expressed his delight after scoring a brace in the side’s midweek fixture against Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs to end their winless run.

The Phobians hosted the Crabs on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium in arguably one the most important fixtures in the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Prior to the match, the Accra based side had lost two of their last three matches and sinking on the Tier 2 table. Dwarfs on the hand had lost all their 3 matches and bottom of the table. Determined to make it to the next stage of the competition, both teams wanted to amass all three points to get their campaign back on track.

Fortunately for the Rainbow boys, Joseph Esso came to the party and scored two sensational goals which ensured they went home with all the 3 points. First, he latched onto a through ball from Kojo Obeng Jnr before firing home for his first goal of the day.

The hardworking attacker was rewarded with his second of the day on the 39th minute when he cleverly beat the offside trap. One on one with the away side’s goalie, he smartly went around him before putting the ball in the back of the net.

Speaking to the media at the post-match interview, Esso indicated that he is happy to finally score in the Special Competition after failing to do so in the previous 3 matches.

“I think it went well. Looking at the first game against Dreams I missed a lot of chances and from there too we went to Sharks and I wasn’t able to score. And from there to Karela also I couldn’t score. But am happy for scoring the brace today”, he said.

Meanwhile Head Coach for Hearts, Kim Grant has praised the player for working tirelessly in training as well as in matches which paid off yesterday when he bagged his brace. According to the gaffer, his lads have been pushing themselves in training and he is happy they finally returned to winning ways yesterday.