09.04.2019 Football News

Son Gives Tottenham First-Leg Victory Over Man City

APR 9, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Son Heung-min's late goal gave Tottenham a crucial and well-deserved advantage over Manchester City in a thunderous Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Spurs survived the concession of an early penalty as keeper Hugo Lloris saved from Sergio Aguero, awarded on a pitchside video review by the referee after Danny Rose was judged to have handled Raheem Sterling's shot.

And in a searing atmosphere in their vast new stadium, Spurs overcame the loss of Harry Kane to a serious looking ankle injury - sustained when he challenged Fabian Delph in the second half - to make the breakthrough with 12 minutes left as Son twisted and turned on the byeline before shooting low past Ederson.

Manchester City were never at their best and must now overturn this narrow deficit at Etihad Stadium on 17 April to keep alive their hopes of a historic quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

