Special Competition: Medeama Beat Kotoko In Tarkwa

Kwame Boateng scored against his former club Asante Kotoko to give Medeama a 1-0 victory in the Normalisation Committee Special Cup at the Tarkwa T&A park on Thursday.

The striker converted a 35th-minute penalty to give his side their first win and condemn Kotoko to their first defeat of the tournament.

Abass Mohammed, who scored the only goal for Kotoko in last weekend’s win over Aduana, caused the penalty after he stopped a goal-bound effort with his hand. The left-back received a straight red to leave Kotoko numerically disadvantaged for 55 minutes.

The win puts Medeama above Kotoko in Zone A standings. The Mauve and Yellows will move to the summit if they win their outstanding match against Berekum Chelsea.

Medeama’s next game is on Sunday against Stallions FC while Kotoko travel to face Eleven Wonders in Techiman.