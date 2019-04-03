Kim Grant Speaks Ahead Of Hearts, Sharks Clash [VIDEO]

Hearts of Oak head coach, Kim Grant has refuted claims that his side is under pressure ahead of Elmina Sharks clash.

The Elmina based side will welcome the capital-based side to the Ndoum Sports Complex in the matchday two of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Hearts defeated Dreams FC to secure their first victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday one.

However, ahead of the clash, the former Ghanaian international insisted his side is ready to face his former side.

Video below...

