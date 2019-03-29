Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah Declares Readiness For Patrick Ayi ‘The Alligator’

National Lightweight boxing champion, Michael Ansah has declared his readiness to fight any opponent including undefeated Patrick Ayi aka The Alligator who recently challenged him.

Ansah who hard work has earned him being rated number one in his division by the Commonwealth Boxing Council says he will switch off anyone who faces him in the ring as he has found his rhythm and secret to success after being advised by top stars like former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and former world boxing champion Ike Bazooka Quartey.

He said the top sports heroes have taught him many things that are good for sportsmen and he is practicing them.

Now managed and promoted by Box Office, the leading boxing promotions entity in Ghana, he accepted the challenge and has signed to fight Patrick Ayi who trains at the Wisdom Boxing Gym under national coach Asare.

Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, CEO of Box Office Sports Promotions disclosed that Michael Ansah has agreed to fight and already signed the fight contract.

He said "One Bullet Ansah on March 26, 2019, joyfully signed the fight contract to fight Patrick Ayi aka Alligator for Commonwealth Final Eliminator/ National Super Featherweight Super Championship (D.K. Poison Honorary Championship Belt) on June 28, 2019, slated for Bukom Boxing Arena. We will make it happen by the Grace of Almighty God. The fans shall surely see this fight as Box Office Sports will make it happen.

The venue will certainly be the Bukom Boxing Arena, and it is going to be another great fight by two great boxers from Ghana who are finding a way to break through to hit the international front.

Both have fans and supporters in the James Town, Bukom, Chorkor, Korle Gonno and Mamprobi where the fans will massively come from to cheer the boxers.