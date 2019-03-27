Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Football News | Mar 27, 2019

Black Stars Seeded For 2019 AFCON Draw

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Black Stars of Ghana have been seeded in pot one for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw to be held in Cairo on April 12.

The Africa football powerhouse find themselves a pot which also consists of host Egypt, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Senegal. This means the four-time Champions will not be facing any of these teams at the Group stage.

Pot 2 has the likes of Morocco, Nigeria, Congo DR, Algeria, Mali and Guinea with Pot 3 having Uganda, South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Zimbabwe, Angola and Burundi.

Mauritania, Namibia, Benin, Kenya, Madagascar and Tanzania make up pot 4.

Ghana made it to the Cup of Nations tournament for the 22nd time after topping Group F in the qualifiers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
