Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Cup of Nations | Mar 25, 2019

AFCON 2019: Full List Of Teams That Have Qualified

Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations trophy
Africa Cup of Nations trophy

GHANA – The Black Stars of Ghana will be hoping to end their 37-year-wait for the title in Egypt after they qualified for their eighth straight tournament.

MADAGASCAR – Madagascar secured qualification following a 1-0 home victory over Equatorial Guinea in early October.

BURUNDI – Burundi qualified for the African Cup of Nations finals for the first time after a 1-1 draw with Gabon on Saturday.

TUNISIA – Tunisia qualified after they finished top of Group J, two points above Egypt.

EGYPT – The host nation took part in the qualifiers and secured their spot after finishing second behind Tunisia.

SENEGAL – Senegal secured an early qualification with 1-0 victory over Sudan in Khartoum in October.

MAURITANIA – Mauritania secured their first ever qualification with a 2-1 win over Botswana in November.

ANGOLA – Angola clinched a place in Egypt with a 1-0 win over hosts Botswana on Friday to finish top of Group I.

CAMEROON – Defending champions Cameroon sealed qualification on the final matchday after beating Comoros 3-0 in Yaounde on Saturday.

IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast qualified after sharing the spoils with Guinea in Conakry in November.

NIGERIA – Nigeria needed a last-minute Moses Simon goal to seal a 3-1 home win over Seychelles in a to qualify as leaders of Group E.

UGANDA – The Cranes sealed qualification with a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in November.

MALI – Mali completed their campaign unbeaten.

GUINEA – Guinea finished top of Group H, one point above Ivory Coast.

DR CONGO – China-based Cedric Bakambu's goal on Sunday ensured DR Congo made it to Egypt instead of Liberia.

ZIMBABWE – Zimbabwe seal their place with a 2-0 win over Congo to finish top of Group G ahead of DR Congo.

TANZANIA – Tanzania beat rivals Uganda 3-0 in Dar es Salaam on Sunday to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1980.

KENYA – The Harambee Stars finished second behind Ghana in the qualifiers.

NAMIBIA – Namibia, despite being thrashed 4-1 by Zambia in Lusaka, qualified in second place in Group K ahead of Mozambique on the head to head results between the two countries.

BENIN – Benin battled past a Togo side led by former Real Madrid and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor to qualify for the first time since 2010.

SOUTH AFRICA – Bafana Bafana secured the last spot in Egypt following a 2-1 win over Libya in Tunisia on Sunday.

GUINEA-BISSAU – A dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Frederic Mendy secured Guinea-Bissau top place in Group K after a 2-2 draw at home to Mozambique.

ALGERIA – Algeria topped Group D with 11 points to qualify for the finals.

MOROCCO – Herve Renard’s side booked their spot in the Afcon following 2-0 win over Cameroon in Casablanca in November.

—Joy Sports

TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

12 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line