Football News | Mar 21, 2019

Sundowns Gets Al Ahly, Simba To Play Mazembe In CAF CL Quarterfinals

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The quarterfinals draw for the 2019 CAF Champions League has been announced.

Mamelodi Sundowns will play the first quarter-final home leg in Pretoria before travelling to Cairo. While Simba will lock horns with Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

Full quarter-finals draw:
CS Constantine vs Esperance Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly SC
Horoya AC vs Wydad AC
Simba SC vs TP Mazembe

