Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Mar 20, 2019

Solomon Asante Named In USL Team Of The Week

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Solomon Asante Named In USL Team Of The Week

Ghanaian winger, Solomon Asante has been named in the American USL team of the week.

The 27-year-old scored double for Phoenix Rising FC over the weekend.

He put up an outstanding performance for his side to be named among the best 11 players for the week as announced by the league board.

The former Berekum Chelsea winger enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign throughout the 2017/2018 season in the United Soccer League and looks ready to better his records after registering two goals and one assist in his first two opening matches for Phoenix Rising FC.

320201984312 8dt2wjivup d2cm9ogw0aabeuo1022x1024

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

11 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

14 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line