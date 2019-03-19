Black Stars To Start Training Today At Accra Sports Stadium Ahead Of Kenya Clash

The Black Stars will hold their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Black Stars are preparing for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Both teams have booked their berth in the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations but the four-time Africa champions will be hoping to get the needed results after losing to Kenya by a lone goal in Kasarani last year.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team will take the squad through their first training exercise ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Invited players who arrived on Monday night will begin training today.

The team are currently based at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

Below is the full squad...

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( Fenerbahçe S.K, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante ( Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Forward: Caleb Ansah Ekuban(Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, UK)