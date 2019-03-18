Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
50 minutes ago | Sports News

UEFA Charges Ronaldo Over Goal Celebration

By Modern Ghana
Ronaldo performed a 'cojones' celebration, mimicking Simeone (Image: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/EPA-EFE/REX)
Ronaldo performed a 'cojones' celebration, mimicking Simeone (Image: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/EPA-EFE/REX)

C. Ronaldo has been charged by UEFA for improper conduct during Juventus' 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

Ronaldo could face a similar fine to Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, who he mocked with his goal celebration in the Italian side's victory following a 2-0 defeat in the first leg in Madrid.

Simeone was fined £18,000 by UEFA after grabbing his trousers provocatively after Atletico's victory at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium but watched Ronaldo fire a hat-trick as the Turin side completed a remarkable victory from behind on Tuesday.

Juventus face Ajax in the Champions League quarter-final first leg in Amsterdam on April 10, but media reports claim he the Portugal striker will not face a ban with the decision being made by UEFA on March 21.

—Eurosport.com

Sports News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Betis Faithful Bow To Glittering Messi
It’s High Time Ghana Won Medals —Veep Tells Athletes
Di Maria Powers PSG To Victory Over Marseille
Manchester United's Anthony Martial Won't Play Euro 2020 Qualifiers
TOP STORIES

Prosecute COP For Assaulting Ghanaian Times Journalists - CH...

2 hours ago

Charles Bissue Cooperates As CID Interogates Galamsey Fraud

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line