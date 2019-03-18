2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars To Begin Camping Today For Kenya Clash

Ghana will begin camping today ahead of their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya on Saturday.

Both teams have already qualified for the tournament to be held in Egypt but the battle will be for who tops the group in this encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kwesi Appiah and his boys will be hoping to overcome the Harambee Stars in Nairobi after suffering 1:0 defeat in Nairobi last year September at the Kasarani Sports Stadium.

Twenty-four players have been invited by Kwesi Appiah to begin preparations for the game on Saturday.

Kotoko trio, Felix Annan, Kwame Bonsu and Amos Frimpong will join the team on Tuesday when they return from Zambia after they lost to Zesco United in their final group game in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The other 21-foreign-based players are expected to join the team today and our check indicates that some of the players arrived in the country last night.

Meanwhile, players of the national U-23 side the Black Meteors will also be in action on March 23 at the same venue at 15:00GMT before the Black Stars takes on Kenya on 18:00GMT.

The Black Meteors will take on Gabon in the U-23 AFCON qualifier.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited about 11 foreign-based players to augment his squad ahead of the clash.

The foreign-based players are also expected to join the team today from their various bases across Europe.

Below is the 24-man list of the Black Star players to begin camping today.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( Fenerbahçe S.K, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante ( Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Forward: Caleb Ansah Ekuban(Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, UK)