Aminu Mohammed Happy To Sign PUMA Deal

Former Black Starlets striker, Aminu Mohammed has expressed his excitement after signing a deal with kit manufacturers, Puma.

The former WAFA star who is currently playing on loan for Nac Breda yesterday signed an undisclosed contract with Puma on Thursday morning.

The Manchester City forward took his Instagram page and share his excitement after signing the deal.

"Am very grateful and excited to be powered up and be part of Puma football. Thanks for believing in me and been part of my humble journey"