ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Crystal Palace hit 'shambolic' Manchester United for four

By BBC
Football News PL: Crystal Palace hit 'shambolic' Manchester United for four
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Crystal Palace sealed a first league double over Manchester United with a rampant 4-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise ran 20 yards under no challenge to eventually slot beyond Andre Onana to put Oliver Glasner's side in the lead after 13 minutes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta surged beyond Johnny Evans to finish emphatically for his sixth goal in a row on home turf.

Tyrick Mitchell tapped in from close range after a fine cross by Adam Wharton in the 58th minute and French youngster Olise capitalised on a Casemiro mistake to power a strike beyond a wanting Onana.

From the first minute, Glasner's men looked full of intent against a United side who failed to turn up at Selhurst Park.

As a defensive unit, United put in one of the worst performances of the season with Casemiro and Evans becoming their 14th centre-back partnership used this campaign.

Eberechi Eze and Olise were given the freedom of the pitch to control the play and caused United trouble on numerous occasions.

Ten Hag's side threatened in a couple of moments with Casemiro twice having goals ruled out - the first for a foul on Dean Henderson and the second for offside.

Odsonne Edouard almost rubbed further salt in the wounds but his injury-time effort struck the upright.

With title-chasing Arsenal next up, United must greatly improve to avoid another thrashing.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

The five-storey building was flattened in the collapse trapping a construction crew. By Willie van Tonder AFP S.Africa building collapse kills one, traps dozens: police

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Im ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia Election 2024: I’m ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia

3 hours ago

We saved Ghana 19million in 2020 elections – EC We saved Ghana $19million in 2020 elections – EC

4 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Nobody has ever enticed me with money to rule in his or her favour — Otumfuo

4 hours ago

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa Limited voter registration: Dumsor will not affect registration, we've rented ge...

4 hours ago

Back Free SHS policy with legislative instrument to prevent successive govt from scrapping it — Dr Keskin Owusu-Poku Back Free SHS policy with legislative instrument to prevent successive govt from...

4 hours ago

Dadieso LPG tanker accident: No live or property lost as speculated, product successfully evacuated — NPA Dadieso LPG tanker accident: No live or property lost as speculated, product suc...

4 hours ago

EOCO to return docket on Cecilia Abena Dapaah to OSP over lack of evidence EOCO to return docket on Cecilia Abena Dapaah to OSP over lack of evidence

4 hours ago

Police, youth clash at Dambai; teenager killedby stray bullet Police, youth clash at Dambai; teenager killed by stray bullet

4 hours ago

Court convicts student for issuing GHC50,000 dud cheque Court convicts student for issuing GHC50,000 dud cheque

Just in....
body-container-line