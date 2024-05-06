PL: Crystal Palace hit 'shambolic' Manchester United for four

Crystal Palace sealed a first league double over Manchester United with a rampant 4-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise ran 20 yards under no challenge to eventually slot beyond Andre Onana to put Oliver Glasner's side in the lead after 13 minutes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta surged beyond Johnny Evans to finish emphatically for his sixth goal in a row on home turf.

Tyrick Mitchell tapped in from close range after a fine cross by Adam Wharton in the 58th minute and French youngster Olise capitalised on a Casemiro mistake to power a strike beyond a wanting Onana.

From the first minute, Glasner's men looked full of intent against a United side who failed to turn up at Selhurst Park.

As a defensive unit, United put in one of the worst performances of the season with Casemiro and Evans becoming their 14th centre-back partnership used this campaign.

Eberechi Eze and Olise were given the freedom of the pitch to control the play and caused United trouble on numerous occasions.

Ten Hag's side threatened in a couple of moments with Casemiro twice having goals ruled out - the first for a foul on Dean Henderson and the second for offside.

Odsonne Edouard almost rubbed further salt in the wounds but his injury-time effort struck the upright.

With title-chasing Arsenal next up, United must greatly improve to avoid another thrashing.