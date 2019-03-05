Sal 2019 - Who Represents Ghana In Kiteboarding?

One of the events to be competed at the first Africa Beach Games is Kiteboarding.

The first African Beach Games takes place in Cape Verde Island in Sal.

Sal 2019 welcomed the World Sailing and International Kiteboarding Association Technical Delegate, Markus Schwendtner, to the island for a Site Assessment and Technical Meeting for the proposed Kiteboarding competition at the 1st African Beach Games.

The meetings confirmed that preparations for the Games are in good health and that the location of the event in Santa Maria is suitable.

Technical Delegate, Markus Schwendtner, at the planned location of the Sal 2019 African Beach Games.

Kiteboarding competition is set to include the events of TT:R BoarderCross and Formula Kite Foil Racing. This will align the African Beach Games with both the Youth Olympic Games and future Olympic Games. TT:R BoarderCross is due to take place at next month's Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games and the Formula Kite Foil Racing is on the programme for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

More information about Kiteboarding can be found on the International Kiteboarding Associations website: http://internationalkiteboarding.org

