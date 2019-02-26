Modern Ghana logo

52 minutes ago | Basketball

LeBron James Becomes Only Player In Top 10 Of Career Points And Assists

By ESPN
Further defining his reputation as a dual threat, LeBron James became the first player in league history to rank in the top 10 in both the NBA's all-time assists and scoring lists.

James ended the night with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists -- his 79th career triple-double, which breaks a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for fifth-most in NBA history.

Already ranked No. 5 in all-time points coming into Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers star entered into a class of his own by finding Kyle Kuzma for a layup with 6 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put L.A. up 15-14. It was the 8,525th assist of his career, passing Andre Miller for No. 10 in all-time helpers.

Next up for James is a pair of Hall of Famers who faced off in the 1996 NBA Finals: Michael Jordan and Gary Payton.

Jordan is No. 4 in all-time scoring, with 32,292 points. James ended the night with 32,162 points. Payton is No. 9 on the all-time assists list, with 8,966.

NBA Career Assist Leaders

