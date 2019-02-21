Partey Emerges As One Of The Longest Serving Players At Atletico Madrid

Thomas Teye Partey has emerged as one of the longest-serving players at Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian international has been with the reigning Europa League winners for the past eight years having joined the club from Tema Youth as a teenager from in 2012.

The 25-year-old only fall short to Koke who is the longest serving member of the squad having spent 19 years with the side, Diego Costa, Juanfran, Diego Godin, and Saul Niguez.

Having spent time with the youth side, Partey was drafted into the first team where he failed to break into the squad forcing the Club to send him on loan to Real Mallorca and Almeria.

The Manchester City and Arsenal target layer after making his senior debut in a League match against Espanyol in 2015 has been able to establish himself in the squad by breaking into the starting team and one of the favourites for Coach Diego Simeone.

Partey played a key role in Atletico's road to win the Europa League and the Super Cup title with the Club.