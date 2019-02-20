FIFA Opens Bidding Process For 2023 Women's World Cup

The Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Tuesday opened the bidding process for interested member associations who want to host the 2023 Women's World Cup to bid.

Interested member associations have until 15 March 2019, to submit a completed expression of interest form to FIFA and the winner will be announced in March 2020 by FIFA’s Council. The Women's World Cup has been organised every four years by FIFA since 1991.

The bidding process for interested as released by FIFA on their website is as follows:

15 March 2019: Deadline to submit the completed expression of interest form to FIFA

18 March 2019: FIFA to dispatch the bidding registration and overview documents

16 April 2019: Deadline to submit the completed bidding registration to FIFA

18 April 2019: FIFA to dispatch hosting documents to the member associations that have returned the bidding registration by the above deadline

4 October 2019: Submission of the bid book, the signed hosting agreement and all other hosting documents to FIFA

March 2020: Expected appointment date of the host(s) by the FIFA Council

“Interest in women’s football continues to grow and following this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, it is certain to reach an all-time high. FIFA believes that women’s football still has even more potential for growth and we look forward to receiving hosting submissions for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, to see how potential host countries will aim to promote the ultimate competition in women’s football, and create a sustainable legacy that will inspire upcoming generations of young girls and women to get involved in the game,” said FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman, as quoted on FIFA's website.