Asante Kotoko "Shall Make History" In Nkana FC Clash -Lawyer Sarfo Duku

Asante Kotoko

Communications Director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has hinted Kotoko will make history in their game against Nkana FC on Sunday 24th Feb.

The challenge will be a difficult on for Asante Kotoko as their opponent Nkana FC have not lost a game in any CAF organised games since 1976. The record which have stood for 43 years includes, 57 matches, 41 wins and 16 draws. Nkana FC's record wins includes a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko in 1993.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Zambia on Wednesday to battle Nkana FC in the third round of their group's CAF Confederation Cup matches. Kotoko beat Zesco United 2-1 at home and will look to gain more points in Zambia.

Speaking to an Accra based radio station, Happy FM, Lawyer Duku was optimistic of the team's success in Zambia.

"This is the match we have to pick away point(s). We are aware that it won’t be easy, however looking at where we started from and our improvement match after match, we shall make history. The boys are determined and ready for the Nkana clash on Sunday. We are going for the victory and nothing else."

All four teams in the groups are currently having three points each after game week two.