Dr Kyei Is Building An 'Empire' - Kotoko CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has heaped praises on Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei, claiming he is the Messiah of the club.

After two and a half years of being at the club, Dr Kyei won the MTN FA Cup in his first season beating Hearts of Oak 3:0 at the Tamale Sports Stadium with former striker, Saddick Adams scoring a hat trick.

The business mogul has revived the club making major signings for the club.

After the premiering of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June 2018, the Normalization Committee insisted that no Ghanaian club will participate in CAF interclub competition.

However, Dr Kyei and his management members insisted they have the financial backing to compete in Africa.

Kotoko after two matches played in the CAF Confederations Cup, the Porcupine Warriors are with three points occupying the third position and will travel to play Nkana FC in their group game in Zambia on Sunday.

However, the respected football administrator believes Dr Kyei is doing something special at the club and must be commended.

"Dr Kwame Kyei is Kotoko's Messiah, he is building an empire," he told Takoradi based Westgold FM.

"We promise to maintain our momentum, we won't backtrack," he added.

Kotoko are expected to leave the shores of the country on Wednesday for Zambia.