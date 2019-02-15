Barkley And Giroud Give Chelsea Narrow Win In Sweden

Chelsea claimed a narrow victory over Malmo in the Europa League after they were greeted with a rousing atmosphere in Sweden for the first leg of their last 32 tie.

Ross Barkley poked in a curling cross from Pedro to score in the first half.

Olivier Giroud flicked in the second after Willian cut the ball back having beaten his opponent in the box.

Malmo ensured it was a nervy ending for Chelsea as Anders Christiansen slotted home in the 80th minute.

Victory eases the pressure slightly on manager Maurizio Sarri who said his "job was at risk" after Chelsea were thrashed 6-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea remain unbeaten in the Europa League this season before the second leg at Stamford Bridge on 21 February.