CAF CONFED CUP: Felix Anan Saves Penalty As Kotoko Grabs First 3 Points

Kumasi Asante Kotoko revived their CAF Confederations Cup ambitions today as they beat Zambia giants Zesco United by two goals to one at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors went into today’s with no point after losing their first match by a lone goal to nothing against Al Hilal Omdurman. Knowing that even a draw will put their CAF Confederations Cup aspirations into jeopardy, the Kumasi based side put up an outstanding performance worthy of all three points at stake.

Coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor’s men piled pressure on their opponent at the early stages of the match to score two important goals. They however had to overcome a scare when Zesco United were awarded a penalty on the 20th minute whiles they were a goal down. Goalkeeper Felix Anan as expected was at his best as he dived confidently to parry the ball away.

Kotoko’s goals came from Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi before Rahim Osumanu scored the consolation goal for the away side. The win has blown the group wide open with all four teams now on 3 points.

In the other Group C match today, Nkana Red Devils also defeated Al Hilal two goals to one to keep their hopes of advancing from the group alive.

Kotoko will now travel to Zambia to play Nkana Red Devils for their 3rd match in the CAF Confederations Cup group phase. That match will be played on February 24th with kickoff time set at 1pm.