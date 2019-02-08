Fixtures For NC Special Competition Released

Normalization Committee of Ghana Football Association has announced the fixtures for Premier League clubs for the forthcoming Special competition.
The competition will be played in two zones comprising all Ghana Premier League clubs.
In Premier League Zone A, it houses Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, Eleven Wonders, Medeama SC, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Wa All Stars and Ashanti Gold.
Hearts of Oak, Karela United FC, Dreams FC, Inter Allies, Liberty Professionals, WAFA SC, Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks making the Premier League B zone.
However, it is yet to be known whether the clubs have confirmed their match venues for the upcoming tournament.
Match-Day One fixtures Zone A Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars Ashanti Gold vs Eleven Wonders Wa All Stars vs Bechem United Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama Zone B Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United FC WAFA SC vs Liberty Professionals Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks
