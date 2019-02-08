Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago | Football News

Fixtures For NC Special Competition Released

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Normalization Committee of Ghana Football Association has announced the fixtures for Premier League clubs for the forthcoming Special competition.

The competition will be played in two zones comprising all Ghana Premier League clubs.

In Premier League Zone A, it houses Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, Eleven Wonders, Medeama SC, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Wa All Stars and Ashanti Gold.

Hearts of Oak, Karela United FC, Dreams FC, Inter Allies, Liberty Professionals, WAFA SC, Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks making the Premier League B zone.

However, it is yet to be known whether the clubs have confirmed their match venues for the upcoming tournament.

Match-Day One fixtures
Zone A
Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars
Ashanti Gold vs Eleven Wonders
Wa All Stars vs Bechem United
Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama
Zone B
Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United FC
WAFA SC vs Liberty Professionals
Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
