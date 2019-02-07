CAF CC: Kotoko Are Under Pressure To Perform - Ibrahim Sunday

Former Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Sunday says Asante Kotoko are under pressure to perform in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights lost their first game in the competition last Sunday when they traveled to Sudan to open their group stage campaign against Al Hilal. The Porcupine Warriors were defeated 1-0.

Ibrahim Sunday, a former Kotoko coach believes some of the players are under pressure and need to be motivated in such big games.

“Some of the players are inexperienced in such a competition, therefore, the pressure is bound to set in," he told Mercury FM.

“Pressure is inevitable but it is our duty to always encourage them and try letting them understand that both home and away games are equal,” he added.

“Now that they have lost their first game of the group stages, it’s most likely the fans will be expectant of them to deliver especially playing at home.

Asante Kotoko will host Zambian side Zesco United on February 13th in Kumasi.