Hearts Puts Hasaacas To The Sword In 4-0 Win

A high flying Accra Hearts of Oak has today, February 3, 2019 thrashed Sekondi Hasaacas by four goals to nil in a friendly match at the Gyandu Park.

In an encounter that featured two of the oldest clubs in the country, it was the Accra based side that came out victorious and in some style. The Phobians put the home side in their place whiles handing them a loss which despite being a friendly, will stay in their minds for a very long time.

It took 20 minutes into the first half for Kim Grant’s men to find the back of the net. In form Joseph Esso stepped up and converted a penalty kick awarded the away side after Fatawu Mohammed was brought down in the penalty area.

Kojo Obeng Jnr double the lead for the Rainbow boys 15 minutes later after heading home from a rebound inside the oppositions box. From there on it was all Hearts of Oak who exhibited confidence on the ball backed with intent to score more goals.

In the second half, Hearts of Oak’s prodigy, Manaf Umar who inked his first professional contract with the club last week, opened his goal scoring account just three minutes after coming on for Aminu Alhassan. The youngster fired one past the keeper from a counterattack move by the Phobians.

On the 70th minute, Manaf was at it again as he jumped highest in the opposition’s 18 year box to head home his second and Hearts’ fourth after a fine cross from the right hand side.

All efforts by Hasaacas to get a consolation proved futile as the referee blew for the end of the 90 minutes. The victory today takes Kim Grant’s tally to 9 wins in 11 matches since he took over as head coach. They drew and lost in the other two games.

Hearts should be full of confidence ahead of the start of the Special competition being organized by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC). That competition is expected to kick off next weekend if everything goes according to plan.